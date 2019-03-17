|
|
Louis W. Boeldt, Jr.
Plymouth - Louis W. Boeldt Jr., age 87, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls, with family by his side.
He was born in Elkhart Lake on August 12, 1931, son of the late Louis Sr. and Emma (Dickmann) Boeldt.
Louis attended Holden Grade School in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.
He served in the United States Army from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, serving two tours in Korea.
On August 28, 1954, he married Jean Payne in Illinois.
Louis worked many years in construction. Prior to retirement, he worked for Van Der Vaart in Sheboygan and Wisconsin Concrete in Kiel.
He was very proud of being a member of the Laborers' Local 330 Union and just celebrated 50 years.
Louis enjoyed NASCAR, sheepshead, camping and travelling, steak and a good old fashioned drink. He had a pet turtle for the last 13 years named Fritzie, who even got to travel along with Louis in the sink of the motorhome.
He is survived by: Two daughters: Judith (Philip) Newberry of Sheboygan and Cindy Boeldt of Phoenix, AZ; Granddaughter: Hope Kelling of Oak Creek, WI; Two great-grandchildren: Stella and Simon Patchak; Three sisters: Roma Roethel and Clarice Rohde both of Sheboygan, and Joyce Loessel of Plymouth.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Louis was preceded in death by: His parents; Son: Steven Boeldt; Grandchildren: Matthew Kelling and Chandra Schmidt; Brothers: Lester and Ray; Sisters: Mabel and Norma; along with other relatives.
Following Louis' wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO VISITATION OR SERVICES.
Inurnment will be in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 17, 2019