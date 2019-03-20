|
Louise Arnold
Kiel - Louise Mae Arnold, nee Steinhardt, 95, of Kiel, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Field of Dreams where she had resided since March of 2017.
Louise was born on May 25, 1923 in Cascade, WI, the daughter of Paul Sr. and Mary (Steinke) Steinhardt. She attended schools in Sheboygan Falls, Ada, and Kiel High School. She worked at the former Hanson Clove Co. in Kiel and then at Lake to Lake in Kiel, retiring in 1988. On June 28, 1941, she was united in marriage to Eugene Arnold. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1984. Louise belonged to St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Kiel.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Ruth) Arnold, Hudson, FL; Kathy (Ken) Werdeo, Elkhart Lake (Ada); Judi (Roger) Schneider, Vincennes, IN; David (Liz) Arnold, Kiel; Laurie (Steve) Krebsbach, Kiel; and Rodney (Kelly) Arnold, rural Elkhart Lake; a daughter-in-law, Elsie Arnold, Kiel, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Steinhardt, Howards Grove. Louise is further survived by 21 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary, her husband, Eugene, 1 infant son, and son, Allan Arnold, 2 brothers and 6 sisters.
Funeral Services for Louise will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. , Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 am until 12:45 pm when brief family rites will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019