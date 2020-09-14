Louise M. Bulebosh
Mitchell - "Death is not extinguishing the light. It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."
- Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore
No one believed more passionately that death heralds a new dawn than our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Lou Bulebosh. Because she spent much of her life researching and writing about death and the spirit world, Lou had no fear about crossing over. If anything, she looked forward to continuing her research in a new place.
Louise May Bulebosh, 91, of the Town of Mitchell, died August 27 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.
Lou was born to Joseph and Anna Luckow on Sept. 22, 1928 in Chicago and grew up in that city. She attended Catholic grammar school and graduated from St. Sebastian High School in 1947. She attended the College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL and several other colleges and universities in Illinois and Wisconsin.
As a young woman, Lou lived for a year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while working for the United Nations.
On Nov. 26, 1953, she married Edward Bulebosh. They resided in Chicago, and later Mundelein, Illinois, before moving in 1976 to rural Plymouth, WI, where they restored the old Spring Farm schoolhouse.
In 1977, Lou started her own advertising agency, Quirk Advertising, and operated it from her home for nine years. An entrepreneur by passion and temperament, she launched several other businesses over the years, including a spice business called L'loquent Distributers and a dating service called Single Advantage. Her most successful business was Spring Farm Tulip Cottage B&B, which she managed for more than 20 years. She also founded a non-profit charity called We the Children to alleviate the suffering of impoverished children throughout the world.
She was active in Sheboygan County non-profit organizations and in the local business community. She was a member of the Plymouth Hospital Women's Auxiliary, the Plymouth and Sheboygan Area Chambers of Commerce, and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
In later years, she became a minister with the United Christian Church and Ministerial Association and, for more than 25 years, she served as a celebrant for weddings, baptisms, and funerals.
Lou was also a published writer, penning a column on positive thinking for Search Magazine, as well as articles, interviews and short stories in numerous other publications. She was a member of the Wisconsin Regional Writers Association and Sheboygan County Writers Group.
She was a lifelong student of parapsychology and reincarnation, and in the 1970s founded a study group called Kai. She engaged in a 40-year study of past life regression through another organization she founded called Historical Time Regression. Her research led her to the conclusion that all souls were created at the beginning of time and incarnated on earth repeatedly in physical bodies for the purpose of soul growth and to serve God and humankind.
Lou believed that all creation was an expression of God manifested on earth, and that death was a continuation of the soul's existence in another dimension. Death is not to be feared, because the soul is immortal.
Lou is survived by her daughters Loretta Bulebosh of St. Petersburg, FL and Nanette Bulebosh of rural Elkhart Lake; grandchildren, Heather Brenner of Helmville, MT, Shane Gillis of Issaquah, WA, John Emerson Kuhn of Elkhart Lake, Simone Bulebosh of Milwaukee; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bulebosh; daughter, Alice Gillis; son-in-law George Gillis; sister, Vicki Kuch; brother, Joseph Luckow; and her parents.
A celebration of Lou's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. at Unity Spiritual Center, 2409 N, 8th St. Sheboygan, with Rev. Aubree Lynn presiding. Fellowship and visitation will precede the celebration beginning at 2 p.m. the same day. Masking and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Those wishing to attend virtually can do so via livestream on Unity Spiritual Center's Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
Lou left a message thanking all the people she has known for enriching her life with their friendship and love. She considered each of them a blessing.
The family extends deep appreciation to the caregivers at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center and Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for their gentle and loving care throughout Lou's final journey. They truly are heroes, and angels on earth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
