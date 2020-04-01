|
Louise T Pungarcher Cassetta
Portland - "An Artist at Heart"
Louise passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 30, 2020 in Happy Valley, a suburb of Portland, Oregon. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1926 to Joseph and Marie Pungarcher, Austrian immigrants. She attended North High School and was active in art staff, drama and choir. She married Charles Giguere and they moved to San Jose, California to raise a family. After divorce, moving to Portland, Oregon and a short second marriage she became Louise Cassetta. She worked for the City of Portland for many years. She enjoyed dancing, fashion, gardening, the outdoors and painting. Throughout her life she created hundreds of paintings especially after she retired. Somewhat reclusive and eccentric she rarely showed her work. Many of her paintings have been sent out into the universe to friends and family so that they could be appreciated.
She is survived by her son Jim Giguere of Callahan, California, Donna Giguere of Portland, Oregon, her grandchildren Mary, Charley and Ansel and 2 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020