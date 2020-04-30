|
|
Lucia R. Part
Sheboygan - Lucia R. Part (nee Aldakauskas), age 92, of Sheboygan passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Sheboygan Progressive Health Center.
She was born on December 22, 1927, in Sheboygan to the late George and Mary (Yochis) Aldakauskas Sr.. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. They raised their family in California and after retirement, they returned to Sheboygan. On January 20, 1951, Lucia married the love of her life, Henry Part at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They both enjoyed attending church bingos and they were both members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Henry proceeded her in death on December 24, 1999.
Lucia is survived by a son, Gregory Part of San Bernardino, CA; a daughter, Michelle (Dennis) Rost of Sheboygan; a son-in-law Danilo Perfetti of California; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; sisters, Maryanne Mermuys, Ruth (Alan) Stubbe, and Rita (Michael) Chellman; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents and husband, Lucia was preceded in death by her daughters, Valerie Perfetti and Colette Anderson.
Due to the restrictions of the "Safer at Home" order, a Celebration of Life for Lucia will be held at a later date. Lucia will be laid to rest next to Henry at Greendale Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lucia's name.
The family would like to personally thank the entire staff at Sheboygan Progressive Health Center for the excellent care given to Lucia. The care and comfort you have shown Lucia is something we hold dear to our hearts and will never forget.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020