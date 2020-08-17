Lucille A. Reitz
Plymouth -
On August 14, 2020, as she slept, peacefully, our Lord and Savior called His daughter, Lucille, to the Heavenly Home He prepared for her.
Lucille was born on May 29, 1931, to Walter and Emma (Lohse) Waldschmidt. She grew up on a farm on County Trunk G in St. Cloud. She attended St Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forrest. There she was baptized, confirmed, and married.
Lucille went to the Country School House for her elementary years. She graduated in 1949 after 4 years at Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. She remained close to her circle of friends throughout the years.
Lucille married Eugene Reitz on April 15, 1950. In April 2020 they celebrated 70 years of marriage. They were blessed with 3 children, Kathleen, David, and Joel. Gene and Lucille made their home in Plymouth and lived in the same house for 67 years until they moved to The Atrium in 2017
She worked as a waitress at the Mitchell Hotel in Plymouth and enjoyed her customers, co-workers, and employers. Lucille also worked many years as a Bank Teller at Citizen's Bank. The "girls" from the Bank regularly went to lunch to stay in touch with each other after retirement. They lovingly called her "Lucy".
Lucille had a servant's heart. She loved her Lord and wanted to share His love with others in many ways. She loved every volunteer setting she served in. She did a number of tasks in the office of her beloved St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She helped bring residents to Chapel services at Rocky Knoll and the Nursing Home. She made meals and served for funerals at Wittkopp Funeral Home. She loved to bake and every recipe she has she has written "very good" in the corner! That meant the recipe was a keeper and would be saved in her recipe box. She often baked more than enough for Gene and herself, so she would pack up the dessert of the day and share them with the neighbors, shut ins, or those recovering from an illness.
Lucy was a hard working woman and never desired to be idle. To keep her hands busy she learned to crochet and tat. She made many people happy as she gifted them with afghans and doilies.
She loved to study God's Word and for many years attended Bob Hermann's Bible Class on Tuesday mornings at St. John's. Her Bible, devotional booklets and prayer were a part of her every day.
Lucille is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Eugene, and her 3 children: Kathy (Jack) Brown of Oklahoma City, David (Sarah) Reitz of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and Joel (Leslie) Reitz of Pleasanton, California
She is also survived by her brother, Howard (Bea) Waldschmidt of Fond du Lac, and Sisters in Law: Marilyn Waldschmidt of DeForest, Pat Reitz of Plymouth, Janet Jaeger of North Fond du Lac.
Lucille was a beloved Grandmother to Madalyn (Jason) Zorn of School Hill, Hayley (Kevin) Werth of New Holstein, Aubrey (Jake) Krueger of Stockbridge, Andrew (Addie) Reitz of Palo Alto, California, and Great Grandmother to Evelyn Krueger, Aspyn Zorn, and Teagan Reitz. She was also a Step Grandmother to Andrew Brown of Lawton, OK, Mary Mowery of Oklahoma City, and Laura Maxwell of Oklahoma City.
Step Great Grandchildren are; Melody Brown, Sarah Brown, Meghan Brown, Emersyn Brown, Dean (DJ) Brown all of Lawton, OK, Katie Maxwell of Oklahoma City, and Robert Knight of Oklahoma City. She also had one Great-Great Granddaughter: Maci Grunewald of Lawton, OK.
Lucille is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her Church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma Waldschmidt, Brothers: Vernon Waldschmidt (Irene and Sylvia), Donald Waldschmidt, and Delbert (Lorraine) Waldschmidt, and her Sister: Lorraine (Bill) Krueger. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws: Arnold and Nettie Reitz, Dolores and Armin Birkholz, Lois and Milt Schreiner, George Reitz, and Dick Jaeger.
Lucille will be dearly missed but we thank God for how her life blessed ours and the Gift of Eternal Life.
We would like to thank all the Staff of Southern Horizons and Dr. Barry for their attentive and compassionate care they provided to Lucille.
Visitation will be at St. John's Lutheran Church located at 222 N. Stafford in Plymouth on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to time of Service. The service will begin at 11 a.m. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and social distance due to the Covid 19 virus.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 222 N. Stafford, Plymouth, WI 53073.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com