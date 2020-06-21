Lucille Albrecht
Lucille Albrecht

Lucille Albrecht, 82, died at home on June 18, 2020 with her daughters by her side after a brief illness. She was born August 9, 1937 in Sheboygan Falls, daughter of the late William and Leona (TerMaat) Fenner. Lucille graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. On October 28, 1961, she married Willard Albrecht in Kiel. Lucille loved staying at home and raising her 3 daughters. She was an active member of the Kiel and Manitowoc Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. Lucille especially loved her time in studying the Bible and sharing the Bible's message of hope to others.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen Albrecht, Kiel, Amy (Joe) Kelly, Greenville, grandchildren Evan (Allison) Kelly, Hortonville, Ashley (Trevor) Klabunde, New London, Trent Kuettel (Samantha), Appleton, Trevor Kuettel, New London, Tara Kuettel, Appleton. Great Grandchildren Owen and Brennan Kelly, Macey and Everly Klabunde, and Wyatt Kuettel. Lucille is further survived by a son-in-law Dick (Melanie) Kuettel, Hortonville, and brother Jim (Sharon) Fenner, St. Cloud, and sister-in-law Marcia Fenner, Sheboygan Falls, along with many other nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, daughter Diane Kuettel, and brother Donald Fenner.

A Bible talk by Zoom will be presented on Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 pm.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
