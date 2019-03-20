|
Lucille E. Temby
Sheboygan - Lucille E. Temby, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after a sudden illness. She was 93 years old.
Lucille was born September 29, 1925 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Francis and Mary (nee Pichette) Geitner. She graduated from Sevastopol High School. On January 12, 1945 she was united in marriage with Clyde Temby in Sturgeon Bay. In 1965, the couple moved their young family to Sheboygan. Clyde preceded Lucille in death on January 10, 1989.
Lucille worked as a nursing assistant at St. Nicholas Hospital for nearly 20 years. After her retirement, she volunteered at St. Vinny's in Sheboygan until 2018. Lucille was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church. An avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her children: Lance Temby of Sheboygan, Paula (Daniel) Zillmer of Franklin and Michael (Amy) Temby of Bear Creek. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Virginia (Edward) Owen of IL, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde and her siblings: Helen Schmidt, Rose May, Everett Geitner and Clarence Geitner.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 N. 22nd St. in Sheboygan with Father Matthew Widder celebrating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019