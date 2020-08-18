1/1
Lucille Gasper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Gasper

Cedar Grove - Lucille Gasper (nee Krier) passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Lucille was 97 years old. She was born in the Town of Belgium on February 5, 1923 to Otto and Margaret (Nee Jacoby) Krier.

Lucille is survived by her children: Ronald Gasper, Dennis (Judith) Gasper, Judith (Paul) Anzia, Doris (Kurt) Sperhake, Scott (Bernadette Walber) Berres, Brenda Drew, Ernest (Terry Purdy) Frazier, 22 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, sisters: Adeline Schmitz, Dorothy Ardisana, Audrey Mueller, Elaine Nulph, Sylvia (Dick) Ansay, brother Donald (Alice) Krier and son-in-law David Somerford. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Leo, parents, daughter Bonita Mehring - Somerford, daughter-in-law Linda Gasper, sisters: Angela (Arthur) Schmitz and Eileen Gasper, brothers-in-law: Harvey Schmitz, Joseph Ardisana, J. Earl Mueller and Dennis Nulph.

Lucille was laid to rest next to her husband Leo at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Church on Thursday, August 20,2020 at 10:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Cemetery Monument or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved