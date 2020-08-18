Lucille Gasper
Cedar Grove - Lucille Gasper (nee Krier) passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Lucille was 97 years old. She was born in the Town of Belgium on February 5, 1923 to Otto and Margaret (Nee Jacoby) Krier.
Lucille is survived by her children: Ronald Gasper, Dennis (Judith) Gasper, Judith (Paul) Anzia, Doris (Kurt) Sperhake, Scott (Bernadette Walber) Berres, Brenda Drew, Ernest (Terry Purdy) Frazier, 22 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, sisters: Adeline Schmitz, Dorothy Ardisana, Audrey Mueller, Elaine Nulph, Sylvia (Dick) Ansay, brother Donald (Alice) Krier and son-in-law David Somerford. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Leo, parents, daughter Bonita Mehring - Somerford, daughter-in-law Linda Gasper, sisters: Angela (Arthur) Schmitz and Eileen Gasper, brothers-in-law: Harvey Schmitz, Joseph Ardisana, J. Earl Mueller and Dennis Nulph.
Lucille was laid to rest next to her husband Leo at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Church on Thursday, August 20,2020 at 10:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Cemetery Monument or the American Cancer Society
