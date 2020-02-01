|
Lucille H. Matzdorff
Plymouth - On Monday, January 27, 2020, Lucille H Matzdorff was reunited with her beloved husband Willard in Heaven. She was 89 years old.
Lucille was born on May 1, 1930 in the Town of Greenbush, a daughter of the late August and Leona Rautman Schroeder. She attended the Spring Valley Grade School and graduated from Glenbeulah High School in 1948.
On September 13, 1952, Lucille married Willard Matzdorff. After their marriage, they lived in the Town of Greenbush for 23 years, moving to Plymouth in 1975. The couple resided at Salem Green apartments in Plymouth for 15 years before moving to Prairie Crossing in Sheboygan Falls.
Lucille was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and a former member of New Hope Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and camping with her children and grandchildren. Lucille was proud to have traveled across the United States, especially into Alaska. One trip early on that held a special memory for Lucille was her cross-country road trip to California, which she took while dating Willard. It was soon after that trip that Willard proposed marriage, to keep her from traveling away for him.
Survivors include one son: Arthur (Wanda) Matzdorf of Sayner, WI; Two daughters: Gail Matzdorf of Plymouth and Carol Flanigan of Eau Claire; WI; Two grandsons: Jerry (Angie) Matzdorf of Plymouth and Kevin (Sara) Matzdorf of Eau Claire; One Great-Granddaughter: Alison Matzdorf; Four Great-Grandsons: Sawyer, Beau, Reid, and Jack. Sisters: Dorothy Levsen of Town of Plymouth, Alice Kimme of Town of Herman, Betty (Lester) Kracht of Town of Greenbush; Sister-in-law: Bernice Matzdorf of Sheboygan; Good friends for over 50 years: Judy and her late husband Norman Boeldt of Howards Grove. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lucille was proceeded in death by her husband, Willard, of 64 years, her sister Marion Case; Brothers and Sisters-in-Laws: John and George Matzdorf, Loraine Klemme and Lucile Brandt, Margaret Matzdorf and Anthony Levsen and Eugene Kimme.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday (February 8, 2019). at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. Rev. James Hoppert, Pastor of the Church will officiate.
Visitation will be held at CHURCH on Saturday (Feb. 8) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.
Cremation has taken place and Inurnment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Town of Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Salem United Church's Helping Hands would be appreciated.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Prairie Crossing and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center for you all care and compassion given to Lucille and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020