Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
School Hill (11928 Marken Rd. rural Kiel)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
School Hill (11928 Marken Rd. rural Kiel)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Koenig


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Koenig Obituary
Lucille Koenig

Rural Cleveland - Lucille E. Koenig, 92, of rural Cleveland (Town of Meeme) died Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at her home. She is the former Lucille Hoefler, born April 10, 1927 in New Holstein, daughter of the late Edward & Anna (Hartmann) Hoefler. Lucille attended school in St. Anna.

On June 7, 1947 she was united in marriage to Ervin Koenig Sr. at St. Anna. Lucille raised her family and farmed with Ervin on the Koenig family homestead. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1989.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill where she was a member of the Christian Women. She enjoyed cooking, going dancing with Ervin and tending to her extensive flower and vegetable garden.

Survivors include her children; Sharon (Joe) Kauth, East Dubuque, IL, Peter (Trudy) Koenig, Howards Grove, David (Bonnie) Koenig, New Holstein, Mary Jo (Guy) Grube, Kaye (Dean) Dietrich, Dale (Lori) Koenig, all of Kiel, Ervin Koenig Jr, Newton, daughter-in-law; Marla Koenig, Pardeeville WI, 22grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. She is further survived by her brothers; Herbert (Stella) Hoefler, George (Mildred) Hoefler, Lester (Fern) Hoefler, Edward (Margene) Hoefler, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Eunice Hoefler, Eleanor Waller, Roland (LuAnn) Koenig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin Sr., son Kevin, brothers; Joseph & Edmund Hoefler. sisters; Evelyn (Robert) Koenig, Mary (Charles) Grube, Veronica (Ellsworth) Buchman, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Norbert (Lucille) Koenig, Frances (Earl) Sievert, Jerome (Dorothy) Koenig, Jeanette (Robert) Olig, Juanita (Francis "Shorty") Riesterer, Leroy Koenig and Joe Waller.

Funeral Mass for Lucille will be held at 12:00pm (noon) on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill (11928 Marken Rd. rural Kiel) with Rev. Anthony Ibekwe officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church on Wednesday from 10:00am until 11:45am when we will have brief family rites before the funeral mass.

Lucille's family would like to thank the St. Nicholas Hospice for their comfort during Lucille's last days. They would also like to thank all the caregivers who have helped throughout the years, especially Ann, Gina and Teresa.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -