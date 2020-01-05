|
Lucille Koenig
Rural Cleveland - Lucille E. Koenig, 92, of rural Cleveland (Town of Meeme) died Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at her home. She is the former Lucille Hoefler, born April 10, 1927 in New Holstein, daughter of the late Edward & Anna (Hartmann) Hoefler. Lucille attended school in St. Anna.
On June 7, 1947 she was united in marriage to Ervin Koenig Sr. at St. Anna. Lucille raised her family and farmed with Ervin on the Koenig family homestead. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1989.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill where she was a member of the Christian Women. She enjoyed cooking, going dancing with Ervin and tending to her extensive flower and vegetable garden.
Survivors include her children; Sharon (Joe) Kauth, East Dubuque, IL, Peter (Trudy) Koenig, Howards Grove, David (Bonnie) Koenig, New Holstein, Mary Jo (Guy) Grube, Kaye (Dean) Dietrich, Dale (Lori) Koenig, all of Kiel, Ervin Koenig Jr, Newton, daughter-in-law; Marla Koenig, Pardeeville WI, 22grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. She is further survived by her brothers; Herbert (Stella) Hoefler, George (Mildred) Hoefler, Lester (Fern) Hoefler, Edward (Margene) Hoefler, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Eunice Hoefler, Eleanor Waller, Roland (LuAnn) Koenig.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin Sr., son Kevin, brothers; Joseph & Edmund Hoefler. sisters; Evelyn (Robert) Koenig, Mary (Charles) Grube, Veronica (Ellsworth) Buchman, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Norbert (Lucille) Koenig, Frances (Earl) Sievert, Jerome (Dorothy) Koenig, Jeanette (Robert) Olig, Juanita (Francis "Shorty") Riesterer, Leroy Koenig and Joe Waller.
Funeral Mass for Lucille will be held at 12:00pm (noon) on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill (11928 Marken Rd. rural Kiel) with Rev. Anthony Ibekwe officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church on Wednesday from 10:00am until 11:45am when we will have brief family rites before the funeral mass.
Lucille's family would like to thank the St. Nicholas Hospice for their comfort during Lucille's last days. They would also like to thank all the caregivers who have helped throughout the years, especially Ann, Gina and Teresa.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020