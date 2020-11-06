1/1
Lucille T. Micoliczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille T. Micoliczyk

Sheboygan Falls - Lucille T. Micoliczyk, 95, of Sheboygan Falls died on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Lucille was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1925, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Ziarek) Skrobiszewski. On July 4, 1942 she married Mitchell Micoliczyk in Dubuque, Iowa. Mitchell preceded her in death on October 1, 1970. Lucille managed Forest Avenue Mobile Park for 13 years and the Wash Basket II for 20 years.

She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish and the Sheboygan County Knitting and Crochet Club. She enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, reading, bingo, and spending time with her dear neighbors, Lynn and Don; and socializing with the Merry Widows, Ruth, Vi, Anita and Ginny. Lucille was always appreciative of the special care she received from Lynn and her dear daughter-in-law, Diane.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Dale) Schnicke of Two Rivers; daughter-in-law, Diane Micoliczyk of Sheboygan Falls; five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one brother, Edward Skrobiszewski of South Milwaukee; a sister-in-law, Rose Mary Carter of Phoenix, AZ; and her dear cat companion, Misty.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; a son, Richard, one Sister, Lorraine (Eugene) Vance; one brother, Joseph (Isabelle) Skrobiszewski, a sister-in-law; Ellie Skrobiszewski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Lucille's life at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 am with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required in accordance with public health standards.

Family and friends will gather at Blessed Trinity Parish on Tuesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:30.

A memorial fund is being established in her memory for Blessed Trinity Parish and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Online condolences and additional information may be found by visiting www.wenigfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved