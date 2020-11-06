Lucille T. Micoliczyk
Sheboygan Falls - Lucille T. Micoliczyk, 95, of Sheboygan Falls died on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Lucille was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1925, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Ziarek) Skrobiszewski. On July 4, 1942 she married Mitchell Micoliczyk in Dubuque, Iowa. Mitchell preceded her in death on October 1, 1970. Lucille managed Forest Avenue Mobile Park for 13 years and the Wash Basket II for 20 years.
She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish and the Sheboygan County Knitting and Crochet Club. She enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, reading, bingo, and spending time with her dear neighbors, Lynn and Don; and socializing with the Merry Widows, Ruth, Vi, Anita and Ginny. Lucille was always appreciative of the special care she received from Lynn and her dear daughter-in-law, Diane.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Dale) Schnicke of Two Rivers; daughter-in-law, Diane Micoliczyk of Sheboygan Falls; five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one brother, Edward Skrobiszewski of South Milwaukee; a sister-in-law, Rose Mary Carter of Phoenix, AZ; and her dear cat companion, Misty.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; a son, Richard, one Sister, Lorraine (Eugene) Vance; one brother, Joseph (Isabelle) Skrobiszewski, a sister-in-law; Ellie Skrobiszewski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Lucille's life at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 am with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required in accordance with public health standards.
Family and friends will gather at Blessed Trinity Parish on Tuesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:30.
A memorial fund is being established in her memory for Blessed Trinity Parish and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Online condolences and additional information may be found by visiting www.wenigfh.com