Sheboygan - Ludwig J. Johst, born October 7, 1924 in Sheboygan to Frank & Olga (Engel) Johst passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. His loving wife of 64 years Lucille E. Johst, born April 12, 1929 in Sheboygan to Arnold & Elizabeth (Shaefer) Mallmann, joined him in eternal life on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Ludwig attended local schools and served in the United States Navy in WWII serving on the USS Reno in the Philippines. After return from the Navy, he worked for the Sheboygan Area School District for many years as a custodian and in the recreation department. In his youth he was an active member of Turner's gymnastics performing in local events. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family and carpentry.



Lucille attended local schools, graduating from Central High School. She worked as a secretary in the Sheboygan County Court House for many years, becoming a full time wife and mother after the birth of her first child. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, & trips to the casino with her husband.



Ludwig and Lucille are survived by their children; Michael Johst, Sandra (Rieck) Beiersdorf, Susan (Thomas) Pagelow; grandchildren, Rieck (Noemi) Beiersdorf, Lisa (Benjamin) Reineking, Jamie Pagelow, Jack Pagelow; great grandchildren, Liam, Camila, August Beiersdorf, Halena & Maizie Reineking; Ludwig's sister Rose Felsinger; Lucille's sister in law, Joan Mallmann; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



They were preceded in death by their parents, Lucille's brother Frederick, her sister, Jean (Kenneth) Schuchardt and Ludwig's brother in law Henry Felsinger.



Private funeral services have been held.



Private funeral services have been held.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ludwig & Lucille's arrangements.