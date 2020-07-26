Luella C. Vorpahl
Kiel - Luella C. Vorpahl, age 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 at WillowPark Assisted Living, where she had been a resident for 10 months.
Lou was born to the late Benjamin and Alvina (Schoenborn) Blanck on October 13, 1931, in the town of New Holstein. She attended St. Ann Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of New Holstein High School with the class of 1949. Lou married Donald H. Vorpahl on October 18, 1951 at the Rectory at St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Anna. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage before Don preceded Lou in death on December 23, 2019. Lou worked side by side with Don at Don's Kiel Dairy for many years. She worked at Baumann's Restaurant as well as Lake to Lake Dairy, retiring from there in 1994. Lou was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Christian Women's Group and Parish Prayer Line. Together with Don she enjoyed her time volunteering for the Kiel Senior Transportation, Meals on Wheels and at Villa Loretta. Lou enjoyed painting, fishing on Pickerel Lake, gardening, and socializing with her many friends; whether it be playing cards, dominos or just having a good time. Lou would always make time for her family, they meant everything to her, making special memories at all of the grandchildren's events.
Lou is survived by her three children: Thomas (Ann) Vorpahl, Green Bay, Susan (Dwight) Hubbard, Sheboygan Falls and Debra (Ronald) Casper, Kiel; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Paul) Sosso, Eric (Kristin) Vorpahl, Tracy Hubbard (Derek Becker), David Hubbard, Brett Hubbard, Angela Casper (Ryan Fike), Jewel (Mike) Scharenbroch, Mary Beth (Erick) Reynoso; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Hazel Blanck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, two brothers: Bob Blanck and Howard (Patricia) Blanck, brother-in-law: Howard (Kathlyn) Vorpahl, and a sister-in-law: Ruth (John) Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial for Lou will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont Street, Kiel). Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Wednesday from 12:00PM (NOON) until 2:45PM when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in her name.
The family would like to thank WillowPark Assisted Living as well as Calumet County Home Care and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Mom throughout her stay.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
