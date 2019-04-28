|
Luella M. Ansay
Belgium - Luella Ansay, of Belgium, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was 81 years old.
Luella was born in the Town of Holland on November 13, 1937, daughter of Frank Jacoby and Martha Schmitt Jacoby. She grew up on the family farm in Dacada, and graduated from Random Lake High School with the class of 1955. On October 6, 1962, she married Arno Ansay at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Luella work as a stitcher for Lake Church Leather and Allen Edmonds for many years.
She was a member of Divine Savior Parish (St. Mary Lake Church) and was a member of the Christian Women, and the Luxembourg Society where she enjoyed volunteering. Luella also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making wedding cakes, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Luella is survived by her four children: Dennis (Agnes) Ansay of Sammamish, WA, Gerald (Stacy) Ansay of Cedar Grove, Joyce Ansay of Belgium, and Beth (Andrew) Wieberdink of Cedar Grove. She is further survived by eight grandchildren: Megan (Joe) Fleischmann, Ashlee (Aaron) Krizek, Taylor (Adam) Bocek, and Kaitlin, Allison, Jocelyn, and Davis Wieberdink, and Aiden Ansay, four great-grandchildren: Aubree, Noah, Lucas, and Kaden, two sisters Dolores (the late Donald) Schroeder of Cascade and Ruth (the late Leroy) Meyer of Random Lake, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her five brothers: John, Arnold, Roland, Marvin, and Duane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30th, at 11 AM at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel in Belgium. Father Todd Budde will preside over the Mass. She will be laid to rest next to Arno in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Lake Church.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th, from 4-7 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium, and again at the CHURCH on Tuesday, April 30th, from 10-11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
