Lyle A. Parrish
Sheboygan - Our loving brother, Lyle A. Parrish, 68, of Sheboygan, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Lyle was born October 30, 1951 in Plymouth to John and Virginia (Conrad) Parrish. He graduated from North High School with the Class of 1970. While growing up, Lyle helped in the family Bicycle shop Johnnies Bike Shop located on Wisconsin Ave., then moving to 10th & Michigan.
Lyle worked for Spiller Spring Co., for 34 years retiring in 2012.
He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Lyle was active playing many sports, bowling he was especially proud of his 299 and 300 games. He also enjoyed baseball, darts, pool, and riding his bike. He was an avid Packer, Brewers, and Bucks Fan. He especially loved watching NASCAR.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a good friend and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Lyle is survived by his two sisters, Pamela and Patricia Parrish of Sheboygan and close friends Dan Perrodin and Glenn Dern. He is further survived by many cousins and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery at 11:30AM, with Pastor Cindy Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Lyle's name.
