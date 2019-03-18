|
Lyle Matthew Schoenborn
Fond du Lac - Lyle "Red" M. Schoenborn, 78, of Kiel passed away and entered eternal life on
February 25, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Fond du Lac. Lyle was born on May
12, 1940 to Edna and Oscar Schoenborn. He graduated from St. Peter and Paul
Grade School in Kiel, and Kiel High School. After proudly serving in the United States Army, Lyle continued his education studying horology and goldsmithing and became certified in watch and clock repair. Lyle later became a certified gemologist and diamond grader.
On April 1, 1967, Lyle married Jackie Schoenborn at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. The same year, Lyle join the family business, Schoenborn's Jewelry with his mother and father. In 1974, Lyle, Bob and Jackie became co-owners of Schoenborn's jewelry store until Lyle and Jackie's retirement in 2010.
Lyle enjoyed being around people, being with his family, traveling and spending time with his grandson, Jakob.
Survivors include: his son Timothy John Schoenborn (T.J.), his wife Crystal and special grandson Jakob. Sisters Judy Trimberger (Paul) of Green Bay, Kathleen (Kitty) Surface of Peoria, Arizona, Joyce (Don) Glosier of Innsbrook, Missouri, and Janet (Tom) Curtis of Waukesha and Lyle's brother Bob (Sue) Schoenborn of Kiel. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lyle was preceded in death by two infant sons, his mother and father, Edna and Oscar Schoenborn, his older brother Donald in 1957, and brother-in-law Roger Surface.
Upon Lyle's request, a private family service will be held at a future date.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 18, 2019