Lynda "Lyndie" Butzen
Sheboygan - Lynda "Lyndie" Butzen of Sheboygan, peacefully passed away, with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Pine Haven Assisted Living in Sheboygan Falls. She was 76 years old. Lynda was born, October 25, 1943 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Sykes. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1962. After graduating from high school, Lynda attended a secretarial school in Skokie, IL. Lynda worked at Rand McNally in Illinois following her schooling. She then moved back to Sheboygan to marry her high school sweetheart and had 4 children.
Lynda enjoyed being a homemaker and took great pleasure in cooking for her family. She was known for her award-winning German potato salad. Earlier in her life Lynda enjoyed playing the piano and continued to enjoy listening to music. Throughout the years, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Friends and family will always remember her for her infectious laugh and spunky personality. She enjoyed her bible study classes before and during her stay at Pine Haven. Lynda will be known by many for her kind heart and helping others in need. She always took great pride in her appearance and made sure she never missed her weekly hair appointments.
Lynda is survived by her children: Robert Butzen, Elizabeth (Rick) Wolf, both of Sheboygan and Marcy (James) Psichopaidas of Newtown, CT. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Christopher and Stephanie Haneman of Sheboygan and Paige and Nicholas Psichopaidas of Newtown, CT, sister: Marcia Mikkelson of Homer Glen, IL; nieces and a nephew and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Butzen, Jr., her parents Robert and Ruth Sykes and father of her children Thomas Butzen.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, with a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Pine Haven Assisted Living Facility and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lynda's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020