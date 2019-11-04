|
Lynda J. Langenfeld
Plymouth - Lynda Jean Langenfeld went home to the waiting arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Her father and mother, Adeline and Clarence Langenfeld, rejoiced in their reunion in Heaven.
Lynda was born April 26, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI. She was the youngest member of the Langenfeld family, which included her mother and father and three older siblings.
She worked at Goodwill Industries for over 20 years. When she moved to Sheboygan, she worked at RCS (Rehabilitation Center of Sheboygan). Lynda thrived in the life she had. She was one of God's precious lambs, and his light shown through her every smile and every laugh.
Lynda lived with her parents, and after Clarence's death in 1981, with her mother, Adeline, for her entire life. They were with each other almost every day until Adeline's passing in 2016…61 years together!
It is comforting to know that Lynda is now perfect in every way, just as her soul has always been. She is laughing, dancing, singing, and praising Jesus with the angels.
Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Clarence, and her mother, Adeline. She is survived by her sisters Karen (Jon) Zeiller, Sandra (Greg) Viduski, and Robert (Debbie) Langenfeld, as well as two nephews and five nieces.
A very special thank you to all those who cared for Lynda. For over 16 years, Rocky Knoll was her home, and you were her extended family - caring for her with the deepest of kindness, compassion, and love. We were so very blessed to have you in Lynda's life.
A private family memorial gathering will occur at a later date.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019