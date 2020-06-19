Lynda "Jean" Ten Pas
Oostburg - Lynda "Jean" Ten Pas, 96, of Oostburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Jean was born on May 12, 1924, in Town of Holland, WI to Walter and Jennie (Simmelink) Brill. She was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1942, and attended Sheboygan Business College.
On October 12, 1943, Jean married Maurice at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove. Jean worked on their dairy farm for many years in rural Adell and later they raised beef cattle and a pony farm in Cedar Grove.
She was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove. She was also a charter member of the Beaver Creek Saddle and Bridle Club. Later in life, she was a 'member of the Old Timers' Pony Club where she enjoyed participating in local parades, county fairs, and numerous activities. She enjoyed traveling and went on many family trips. She loved nature, bird watching, and playing Sheepshead. She lived a full life, and enjoyed being a farmer's wife. She was intelligent, had a sharp memory, and will be dearly missed.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Doris (Robert) DeRuyter; two sons, Eugene (Faye) Ten Pas, Lyle (Penny) Ten Pas; five grandchildren, Brian (Kelli) DeRuyter, Craig (Jenna) DeRuyter, Terry (Eric) Leet, Warren (Kristine) Ten Pas, Diane (Nicholas Ternes) Ten Pas; eight great-grandchildren, Emily DeRuyter, Tyler DeRuyter, Mya DeRuyter, Evan DeRuyter, Alexander Leet, Nathanial Leet, Sophia Ten Pas, Allison Ten Pas. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Ten Pas; two brothers, Ralph (Lois) Brill, Lynn Brill; infant sister, Anne Brill; two sister-in-laws, Ruby (Gordon) Neerhof, Mabel (Edward) Jensema; two brother-in-laws, Chester (Ruth) Ten Pas, Clarence (Sarah) Ten Pas; and special friend, Kenneth Gritt.
A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove with Pastor Zach Tarter officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Masks will be available, or bring your own (recommended, not mandatory).
Jean's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pine Haven Assisted Living in Oostburg and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Ten Pas family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.