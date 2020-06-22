Lynette C. Klemme
Sheboygan Falls - Lynette C. Klemme, age 56, of Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away Thursday Morning (June 18, 2020) at Vista Care Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI, where she had been a resident for many years.
She was born on May 15, 1964 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of Frank Klemme and the late Virginia "Ginny" (Erickson) Klemme.
Lynette graduated from Lightfoot School in Sheboygan Falls in 1982, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake.
Lynette enjoyed being part of The Special Olympics where she competed in many events and was very proud to win several medals in swimming. She loved listening to music, especially, Michael Jackson, 70's Pop and her favorite song, "Elvira." Her favorite color was orange, she was a master at completing jigsaw puzzles, and loved penguins.
Lynette is survived by: Her father: Frank of Plymouth; 6 brothers and sisters: Brian Klemme of Plymouth, Lori Klemme of Marathon, WI, Jacquelyn (Lee) Aderman of Glenbeulah, Rosanne Lade of Plymouth, Kristin (Glen) Hanson of North Fond du Lac, and Michael Klemme of Elkhart Lake; 9 nieces and nephews; 2 great-nieces; 1 great-nephew; Uncle: Robert Eadelis of Little Elkhart Lake;4 Aunts: Gloria Kleinhans of Plymouth, Mildred Erickson of Greenbush, Luella Gau of Sheboygan Falls and Dianne Erickson of Little Elkhart Lake, as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Her mother: Virginia; Nephew: Augustus Durdin; Four uncles: Gerald "Butch" Erickson, Lester Erickson, Victor Erickson and Harold Klemme; Three aunts: Jeanette Erickson, Elizabeth Eadelis, and Shirley Klemme.
A public visitation, practicing social distancing and health safety practices, will take place on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Private family memorial services will be held and Rev. Peter Peitsch and Rev. Tom Fleischmann will co-officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lynette's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.