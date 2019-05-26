Lynn D. Meyer



Sheboygan - Lynn D. Meyer was born on January 19, 1948 and passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 71. She graduated from Hilbert High School and went on to become a certified dental assistant. Lynn was then united in marriage with Dr. Thomas A. Meyer at St. Clement Catholic Church on January 20, 1968. She worked together with her husband for over 35 years at his dental practice. Lynn was a member of the Dental Auxiliary and would travel to local schools as the Tooth Fairy. She enjoyed cooking, baking, the outdoors, bird watching, gardening, wildlife and sailing, and was involved with the Sheboygan Yacht Club sailing community. Lynn was also involved in the Sheboygan Youth Band. She was very dedicated to her cats, but more than anything, she loved and found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.



Lynn is survived by her children, Jaclyn (Terry) Browne of Franklin, WI and John (Julie) Medose of Marshfield, VT; grandchildren, Anneliese, Bridget, Eoghan and Luise Browne, Kerrick and Moriah Medose; brother, William (Joyce) Krepline of Hilbert, WI and special friend, Bruce Borland Sr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Lynn is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas A. Meyer and parents, Norman and Dorothy Freund.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary