Lynn F. Fields
Sheboygan Falls - Lynn F. Fields, age 67, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on August 15, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on February 28, 1953, in Sheboygan, to the late Glenn and Ruth-Ann (Borne) Malmberg. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School. She proudly served her country in the United States Army as a Drill Sergeant. She was employed at American Orthodontics as a machine operator and at Heidenreiter Bus Services Inc as a bus driver for the handicapped. On July 5, 1996, Lynn married John Fields in Las Vegas.
Lynn was a faithful and active member of the VFW Post 9156 Auxiliary where she served as the Senior Vice President. She was also the Sixth District President and chairperson for the Veterans and Family Program, the VFW Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, MI and the Buddy Poppy Program.
Lynn enjoyed playing bingo, playing the slots at the casino and was a billiards player.
Along with her husband John, Lynn is survived by her children; Jason (Stephanie) Neumann, Andy (Renee Sammet) Fields, Erik Neumann, Melissa (James) Hahn, and Jessica (Steven) Zaddack; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Marshal Malmberg, Mitchel Malmberg, Michael Malmberg, Connie Mitchel, and Tammi Balzer; other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends further survive.
A Time of Gathering for Lynn will start at 2 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the VFW Post 9156, 552 S Evans Avenue in Sheboygan with military honors to take place at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to VFW National Home for Children (vfwnationalhome.org/donate
)
The family would like to personally thank the First Responders of the City of Sheboygan Falls Unit 814 and Orange Cross Ambulance for the care and compassion shown to Lynn.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com