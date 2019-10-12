|
Lynn Kono
Sheboygan - Lynn Kono passed away on October 11th, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully in her own home. She is survived by her son, Shannon Kono and his wife, Krystyn; daughter, Tikki Hawker and her husband, Mark; 5 grandchildren, Brianna and Alexis Bohm of Mischicot, WI; Tyler Baily of Buffalo, MN; Dylan and Brandon Kono of Hastings, MN; 3 sisters, Virgina Wappler and special friend, Mark Feustel; Deborah Wappler, and Nancy Johnson and her husband Jeff; 5 brothers, Ken Loose and his wife, Kim of Appleton; Scott Loose and special friend, Sherry Kuehlmann; Peter Loose and his wife, Sandy; Tracy Loose and his wife, Debbie and Randy Ten Pas. She is also survived by her stepmother, Lois Loose amongst numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willam Kono; her father, Roman Loose; her mother, Margaret Winkel; and brothers, David Ten Pas and Earl Ten Pas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the either online at donate3.cancer.org or mailing to, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019