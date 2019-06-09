|
|
M. Jean Baker
Sheboygan - Marcia Jean Baker "Jean", of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was 73 years old.
Jean was born July 27, 1945 in Peterborough, England, the daughter of Sgt. Henry and Beryl May (nee Hughes) Willard. She attended school in Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1962. In 1963, she was united in marriage with William J. Baker in Plymouth, and they were married for 42 years.
Jean was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church, through which she met many friends that she cherished visits with. She looked forward to bible studies with her church friends, as well as neighbors. Jean lived an adventurous life vicariously through the many books and novels that she had read. An intelligent and knowledgeable woman, Jean loved reading. She loved the color purple, playing scrabble and crafts including string art, macramé, and ceramics. She enjoyed road trips for ice cream and country drives. She had an amazing "Green thumb" as anyone would notice when they came for a visit. She spent many hours enjoying adult coloring books and playing Nintendo and Atari. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with her cat Boots, family and friends,
Jean is survived by her siblings: Frances Klemme of Sheboygan, Gloria (Ernest) Evraets of Sheboygan and Stuart (Judy) Willard of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by 5 nieces: Desi Rubio (Chris Culp), May (Jose) Flores, Kim (Kevin) Dietz, Jennie Willard Schlichting (Steve Kuchenbecker) and Amanda (Sean) Kuester, step-nephew Mike Gottschalk, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd (Hwy42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00-3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sheboygan Humane Society or the family.
The family would like to Thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days, as well as her home caregiver, Sharon, for her care and friendship.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019