|
|
Mabel E. (Roeh) Philippi
New Holstein - Mabel E. (Roeh) Philippi, age 93, a life-long resident of New Holstein, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Willow Park Place where she resided for almost four years.
She was born November 24, 1926, in New Holstein to Harry & Laura (Dins) Roeh. Mabel graduated from New Holstein High School in 1944. On November 12, 1949, she married Martin "Lefty" Philippi at St. John Evangelical Reformed Church in New Holstein; her husband preceded her in death on January 18, 2008.
Besides being a housewife, she assisted her husband cleaning M&I Bank in New Holstein. Her life mission was to take care of her mother, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mabel was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in New Holstein.
Survivors include her loving son, Roger (Sue) Philippi of New Holstein; her grandson, Brian Philippi; her granddaughter, Kristalyn (Steven) Barta; her great-grandchildren, Noah Philippi, Kayleen, Jacob, and Alex Barta. She is also survived by a niece; four nephews; and her Willow Park community.
In addition to her parents, Harry & Laura Roeh, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin "Lefty"; her son, Gene Philippi; and her brother, Harold (Elaine) Roeh.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Deacon Randy Jaeckels will preside. Mabel will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lefty and her son, Gene in the New Holstein City Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Mabel's family at the funeral home Monday afternoon, December 30th from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM.
A memorial fund will be established in her name.
Mabel's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the residents and staff at Willow Park Place and Ascension Hospice for all their loving care.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019