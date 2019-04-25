Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center
Hwy 42 & JJ
Howards Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madonna Boyance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madonna Jane Boyance


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madonna Jane Boyance Obituary
Madonna Jane Boyance

Sheboygan - Madonna Jane Boyance, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Donna was born March 6, 1942, in Sheboygan, to the late Francis and Mary (Kovacic) Boyance. She was employed through Aurora as a dietician, working in West Allis. Donna enjoyed coloring, playing cards, happy hour with her friends and Riverview Community Center and doing word searches.

She is survived by her three brothers, James (Karen) Boyance, Chuck (Lonnie) Boyance and Daniel (Linda) Boyance; seven nieces, Terri (Randy) LeMahieu, Sherri (Michael) Metzler, Mary Cay (Donald) Harrison, Billie Jo (Thomas) Steffen, Michelle (John) Grabowski, Rebecca (John) Coppers and Julie Boyance and three nephews, Michael Boyance, Allyn (Kiku) Boyance and Daniel Boyance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Anne (William) McCue and Sr. Madonna Anne Boyance and one nephew, Stephen Boyance.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Gideon Buya officiating. Friends may call on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now