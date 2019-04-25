|
Madonna Jane Boyance
Sheboygan - Madonna Jane Boyance, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Donna was born March 6, 1942, in Sheboygan, to the late Francis and Mary (Kovacic) Boyance. She was employed through Aurora as a dietician, working in West Allis. Donna enjoyed coloring, playing cards, happy hour with her friends and Riverview Community Center and doing word searches.
She is survived by her three brothers, James (Karen) Boyance, Chuck (Lonnie) Boyance and Daniel (Linda) Boyance; seven nieces, Terri (Randy) LeMahieu, Sherri (Michael) Metzler, Mary Cay (Donald) Harrison, Billie Jo (Thomas) Steffen, Michelle (John) Grabowski, Rebecca (John) Coppers and Julie Boyance and three nephews, Michael Boyance, Allyn (Kiku) Boyance and Daniel Boyance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Anne (William) McCue and Sr. Madonna Anne Boyance and one nephew, Stephen Boyance.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Gideon Buya officiating. Friends may call on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019