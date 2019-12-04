|
|
Mae E. Harder
Sheboygan - Mae E. Harder, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019 at the Sheboygan Senior Community.
Born April 5, 1926 in Sheboygan, Mae was a daughter of the late Peter and Katherine DeGeus Van Der Ploeg. She attended Sheboygan Christian School until 1940 and graduated from North High School in 1944. On April 5, 1946, she was united in marriage to Marvin Harder at the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 59 1/2 years before Marvin preceded her in death on February 28, 2006.
Mae worked for Sheboygan Chevrolet and Sheboygan County Social Services for 25 years before her retirement in November of 2005. She previously worked as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Telephone Company. She was a life member of First Christian Reformed Church, now Christ Community Church. Her greatest joy was spending time at her summer home on Crystal Lake.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Tom) Johnson, Saukville, and Kerry (Joan) Harder, Sheboygan; her three grandchildren, Katherine (Tim) Paape, Port Washington, Robert (Sarah) Johnson, Wolfforth, TX, and Jordan (fiancé Nichole Pietris) Harder, Sheboygan; five great grandchildren, Joshua and Joanna Paape, and Sophia, Hilary and Henry Johnson; other relatives and friends.
There will be no services or visitation. Interment took place in Wildwood Cemetery.
The family would like to suggest that any memorials be made in Mae's name to the Sheboygan Senior Community, 3505 Cty Rd Y, Sheboygan, WI 53083.
The family wishes to thank the Willow staff at the Sheboygan Senior Community for the wonderful care they gave Mae these past four years, especially her angel, Lora. Also the entire staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mae's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019