Mae Mervar



Sheboygan - Mae Mervar, age 91, of Sheboygan, passed away at Countryside Manor, Friday, June 28th, 2019. Mae was born May 12, 1928, in Sheboygan, to the late Rose and Martin Jelenc. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. On October 21,1950, she married William Mervar at St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2008. Mae worked and retired from the Sheboygan County Court House.



She is survived by her children, William (Mathi) Mervar, Linda Mervar, Rosanne (Irv) Latham; three grandchildren, Beth, Jessica (Dustin Groh), Thomas (Ashley) and two great grandchildren, Owen and Brantley. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Thomas, and many relatives. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Countryside Manor and Heartland Hospice for all their care, and support, along with all our friends who were always there for us. And her two special puppies, Tic Tac and Putter who always made her smile.



In accordance with her wishes, private family services will be held. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019