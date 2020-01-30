|
Malachi Wychesit
Oostburg - Just seven months after coming to this world, Malachi Nicholas Wychesit, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin with his family by his side.
Born to Nicholas and Kris Ann (Mentink) Wychesit on June 27, 2019, Malachi was a vibrant, happy, and content baby who brought joy and happiness to those around him. He had a contagious smile and presence that lit up the room. His brother and sister loved to play with him & make him giggle. His snuggles made your heart melt.
Malachi is survived by his parents, a brother, Mason Wychesit and a sister, Madison Wychesit; four grandparents, Ruth Mentink, Felix & Penny Wychesit, Vicki Wychesit; great-grandparents, Sheila Watson, Lyle & Carol Watson, and Romaine & Gordy Bruggink; four aunts, Rebecca (Shawn) Spatz, Chelsey (Dustin) Veldboom, Courtney (Nick) Hilbelink, Mary Wychesit; uncle, Tyler (Liera) Brusse; four special cousins, Debbie (Todd) DeZoute, Kurt DePagter, Mike (Robyn) DePagter, Jeff DePagter.
Malachi was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, John Garret Mentink.
A funeral service to celebrate Malachi's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Oostburg with Rev. David Veldhorst and Rev. Nathan Strom officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Malachi's honor to Nicholas and Kris Ann Wychesit.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Oostburg First Responders, Sheboygan Sheriff & Fire Department, St. Nicholas Hospital, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, as well as many others who have shown their love and support through this time.
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9
