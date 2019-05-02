Services
Sheboygan Falls - Marcella H. (nee Roethel) Busse, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Monday evening, April 29, 2019 at Prairie Crossings in Sheboygan Falls. She was 94 years old.

Marcella was born November 6, 1924 in the town of Meeme, daughter of George and Lilly (nee Zill) Roethel. She attended Pigeon River School. On November 8, 1947, she was united in marriage with Lavern Busse at St. John's United Church of Christ in Schwartzwald. The couple ran a farm in Newton for over 25 years.

Retiring in 1982, Marcella had worked at local manufacturers including American Chair, Wigwam Mills and Bemis Co.

She was a member of St. John - St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland. She was active with the Franklin American Legion Auxiliary Post 387, had enjoyed participating in the Once a Month Dancing Club with Lavern, and enjoyed spending time at the Howards Grove Senior Center where she created countless crafts and gifts. She enjoyed volunteering at Bethesda in Sheboygan, and donating her time to the Camo Quilt Program

Marcella is survived by her children: Randall (Lynn) Busse of Kiel, Donna (Gerald) Wieland of Sheboygan Falls and Nancy (Dennis) Hein of Plymouth. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Tim (Debbie) Wieland, Kevin (Nicole) Wieland, Todd Wieland, Shelly (Thien) Le, Stacy Hien, Tammy Endries and Ryan (Lacey) Busse; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Wallace (Marilyn) Roethel of Cleveland, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Lavern, brothers-in-law Gilbert (Helen) and Edwin Busse and sister-in-law Evangeline (Harold) Bruckschen.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St John-St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1251 W. Washington Ave. in Cleveland. The family will receive visitors at the church on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. She will be laid to rest beside Lavern at St. Johannes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a memorial being established in her name for the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Crossings for their compassionate care over the last 11 years.

Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 2, 2019
