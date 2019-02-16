Marcella Reglin



Sheboygan - Marcella Reglin, 94, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday morning, February 10, 2019 at Sheboygan Health Services where she had been residing.



Born August 19, 1924 in Sheboygan, Marcella was the daughter of the late William A. and Frances Brandt Reglin. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School.



Marcella was a secretary at the Kohler Company for many years prior to her retirement. She had previously worked at the Garton Toy Factory. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and was also a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club. Marcella enjoyed golf, bowling, and watching Packer and Badger games. She loved to travel and the time she spent with her neighborhood children.



She is survived by her dear friend and cousins Margaret Lesicko, Vi (Warren) Miller, both of Sheboygan, Elaine Weber; many other cousins, relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William F. Reglin.



Funeral services for Marcella will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Alan Kretschmar will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in her name for St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Health Services and St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marcella's arrangements.