Marcia L. Mayer
West Palm Beach - Marcia Lee Steffen Mayer., age 78. died at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on September 21, 2020 as a result of a car accident in the Green Bay area on September 17, 2020.
Marcia was born on August 21, 1942 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin where she attended U.S. Grant School and graduated from Central High School in 1960. She enjoyed being a cheerleader for the many sporting events.
Prior to becoming a nurse, she served as a police officer in Boca Raton, Florida and as a deputy sheriff in West Palm Beach and Live Oak, Florida. Marcia attended the University of Miami and was a graduate of North Florida Community College. In 2015 she was awarded the LeRoy Collins Distinguished Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Florida Colleges. She received many awards and certificates for her service throughout her life.
In Marcia's nursing career she has worked in the Emergency Unit of Jacksonville Hospital and with Vision Quest as a counselor for seriously disturbed youth. She was a nurse at a maximum security prison in north Florida, with Red Cross as a volunteer in response to many crisis situations, and with Doctors Without Borders
in countries needing medical assistance.
Marcia's love for travel began when she was awarded an AFS (American Field Service) scholarship in 1959 and spent the summer in Luxembourg as a foreign exchange student. She became a registered nurse in May of 1994 and began her medical career with Hamilton Hospital in Florida. She then served two years as a rural nurse with the U.S. Peace Corps in Paraguay and 15 years with Suwannee Medical in Lake Butler, Florida. This was followed by many missions as a volunteer nurse with the American Red Cross. She worked abroad with Doctors Without Borders
and Medical Teams International in Angola, Mozambique, Liberia, Indonesia, Zambia, Armenia, South Sudan, Cambodia, Nigeria and Haiti.
Marcia's vacation travels have taken her to all 50 states, Scandinavia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Borneo, Malaysia, Brunei, Ecuador, and Morocco.
In 2011, Marcia continued her nursing career at Camp Cobbossee in Monmouth, Maine. In recognition of her ten years of service they have chosen to rename their health center to the Marcia Mayer Health Center. Her photograph will be in the entryway permanently.
Marcia also enjoyed photography, reading and walking.
Marcia is survived by her daughters, Christianne Miner of Cave Creek, AZ and Monique and Bobby Rogers of West Palm Beach, Fl.; grandchildren Steffen and Kristina Miner and Megan Rogers; a great grandchild Colton Miner and her brothers Scott Steffen of Sheboygan and Jeffrey Steffen of West Palm Beach, Fl.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Marion Steffen; paternal grandparents Alfred L. and Anna Kurt Steffen and her maternal grandparents William and Elsie Walling.
Following Marcia's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Memorials in Marcia's name is suggested to Camp Cobbossee for Boys, 1 Camp Cobbossee Circle, Monmouth, ME 04259.
"I slept and dreamed that life was joy. I woke and saw that life was service. I acted and discovered that service was joy."