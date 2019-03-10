|
Plymouth - Marcia Lee Malueg, 72, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan after a short illness.
Marcia was born on February 9, 1947, in Plymouth, to Paul and Margaret (Fuller) Malueg. She attended Fairview Elementary School in Plymouth. She then went to the Opportunity Center in Plymouth until RCS opened in Sheboygan.
Marcia was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth and St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Marcia enjoyed traveling with her parents; doing hook rugs, crafts, listening to music and playing with her baby dolls. She loved spending time with her family and dear friends.
Marcia is survived by her sister, Linda (Philip) Bertram of Sheboygan Falls; two nieces, Angie (David) Kampmann of Sheboygan Falls and Kristal (Brian) Huinker of Madison, AL; four great-nephews and nieces, Parker and Breck Kampmann, and Noah and Grace Huinker; and dear friend, Beth Burns of Sheboygan.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret Malueg.
A memorial service to celebrate Marcia's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3:00 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. An inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth in the spring.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:30 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm.
A brat fry for Camp Daniel is being held on Sunday at the church from 10am to 1pm, in lieu of flowers donations to Camp Daniel can be made in Marcia's memory.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019