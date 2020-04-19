Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Marcia Sue Neustel


1940 - 2020
Marcia Sue Neustel

Sheboygan - Marcia Sue Neustel, 80, of Sheboygan, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay. She will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her family who were the center of her life.

Marcia was born on March 27, 1940 in Mahnomen, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Harry and Martha Kaat Neustel. She graduated from Oostburg High School with the Class of 1958. On November 22, 1958 she married Richard Downs at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Marcia had worked in food preparation at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and after retirement, assisted the elderly with in-home care. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the simple things in life; feeding and watching the birds (especially cardinals) and butterflies, tending her beautiful flower gardens and creating many crafts such as beautiful Christmas ornaments. On NFL game days, she was a dedicated Vikings fan decorating the living room window with purple lights.

She is survived by her children, Steven and Randy Downs, Sheboygan, David (Heidi) Downs, Manitowoc, and Michael Downs, Ironwood, MI; her stepdaughter Barbara (John) Kimmeth, DePere; seven grandchildren Chad Downs, Crystal (C.J.) Coffey, Jennifer (Anthony) Dickson, William, Aaron and Kayla Benirschke, and Kaitlyn Downs; four step-grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Steele and Stacy Steele, James Lee and Taylor Lee; 5 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren; her brothers, Harry (Margaret) Neustel and Dale (Karen) Neustel and sister, Linda (Conrad) Dillman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and former husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her son, James Downs.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and the wonderful Hospice staff who took loving care of Marcia.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

A memorial service and burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler, WI, will take place at a later date. Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 19, 2020
