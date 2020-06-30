I have known Sister Marella for over 45 years. She was a wonderful kind person. She loved technology. She was always excited to share her knowledge of new musical technology. She was a wonderful teacher to me. Very caring and understanding. I spoke with her every year. We spoke during summer school sessions and at conventions. I visited her at the convent also. Always caring and generous. She was a great support to Sister Lorna. I have a few pictures with Sister Marella .

I found out she taught my husband music when she taught at St Therese in Appleton. She will be fondly remembered. By Kathryn (Kleinhans) Koll. Silver Lake Alumni 1980

Kathryn Koll

Student