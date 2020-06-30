Sister Marella Wagner
Manitowoc - Sister Marella Wagner, age 82, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Saturday evening June 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Donna Mae Wagner was born on March 6, 1938 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Norbert J. and Cecilia R. (Knackert) Wagner. She entered the convent in 1951 and professed her vows in 1956. Sister Marella earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master of Music degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Madison, Wisconsin.
Sister Marella shared her love for music through teaching music at Holy Family Conservatory, Manitowoc; St. Therese, Appleton and Silver Lake College (Holy Family College), Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin. Following her years of teaching, Sister Marella was a volunteer and Sponsor Presence Representative at Silver Lake College (Holy Family College). Since 2016 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two sisters: Sister Roseann Wagner, Sister Mary Jane Wagner; and one brother and sister-in-law: Roger (Shirley) Wagner. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Norbert and Cecilia (Knackert) Wagner; and one brother: Jules Wagner.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Marella will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jun. 30, 2020.