Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
Margaret A. Steinke


Margaret A. Steinke Obituary
Margaret A. Steinke

Plymouth - Margaret A. Steinke, age 68, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (March 6, 2019).

She was born on March 31, 1950 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Edwin and Johanna (Sharf) Garbe.

Margaret attended Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Grade School and High School.

On July 27, 1985, she married Richard Steinke at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

She worked at 3K's Cookie Outlet in Plymouth until retirement.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

Margaret enjoyed playing Sheepshead, reading, and nature and animal watching. She also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR.

Survivors include her husband: Richard of Plymouth; Son: Alex Steinke of Plymouth; Brother: David (Helen) Garbe of Idaho; Sisters-in-law: Barbara (Gene) Fiedler of Sheboygan Falls and Janice (Mark) Simmons of Little Elkhart Lake; and Brother-in-law: Steve Steinke of Plymouth.

She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eddie Garbe.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held on Monday (March 11, 2019) from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 9, 2019
