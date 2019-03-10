|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Bartlett
Plymouth - Margaret Louise "Peggy" Bartlett (Nee Bergwall) passed away peacefully while listening to Puccini's One Fine Day with her daughter Margaret Ann. Peggy's spirit, born to this world on December 11, 1924 was, on March 5, 2019 freed from its earthy bond. She was with us for 94 years.
Peggy, wife of Cletus Hasslinger (deceased) and Harvey Bartlett (deceased) is survived by her children with Cletus; Mary Catherine Weber of Door County, Mark James Hasslinger of Oconomowoc, Michael John (Gayle) Hasslinger of Waukesha, Cletus Paul Hasslinger of Milwaukee, Margaret Ann Kleis Wittkopp of Plymouth, Monica Marie Hasslinger of Hartland, Elaine Louise Hasslinger of Glendale, Therese Jean Bublitz of Clinton, WA, David Lawrence (Carol) Hasslinger of Pawtucket, RI, Bernadette Hasslinger of Syosset, NY, Elizabeth Claire (Michael) Hasslinger-Mauer of Wenatchee, WA and Bridgette Tommara (Leonard III) Crego of Glendale. She is further survived by 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Charlotte Planer of Arizona. Peggy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ann Marie Kleis and a grandson, Terrence David Weber.
Peggy also left us her artwork. Despite the demands of a large family and at times as a single mother, Peggy engaged in art, decorating wooden knickknack and selling them, creating Christmas cards and teaching her children to make their own valentines. She studied watercolor and exhibited her work. Peggy's painting of Madonna and Child and a sculpture of the same are remarkable. As mother and as an elementary school aide, she shared her love of art with her children and with the students and teachers she served
Peggy was a devoted parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church and an ardent follower of the Schoenstatt Movement. Peggy sang in the church choir and with the Hartland Women's Community Choir -many times as soloist. Peggy was also unabashed in expressing her political views, often with the words, "Um agin it."
Peggy loved to recall her birth family's wordplay and anecdotes and she would tell of listening to opera from the family radio with her sister, Mary Ann and her parents. In her last days, Peggy's children brought an IPod loaded with Luciano Pavarotti and Leontyne Price to her. Upon first hearing these voices, and after several days of being unable to speak, Peggy, in a clear voice, said, "We're living high in the sky now. I'll swing with it long as I can."
A visitation for Peggy will be held on Friday, March 15 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, 123 South St., Plymouth from 4:30 PM until the time of a vigil service at 7 PM with Rev. Philip Reifenberg officiating.
Mass of Christian Burial preceded by a gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, March 16 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr, Hartland with Rev. Mark Niehaus as celebrant Please gather from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM. Interment is to follow in St. Charles Cemetery on Hill Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Maryknoll Missionaries, the Schoenstatt Movement, St. Charles Catholic Church or the would be appreciated.
Peggy's children and friends want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kindred Hearts Assisted Living, Plymouth and the St. Nicholas Home Hospice, Sheboygan for their kindness and diligence in caring for Peggy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019