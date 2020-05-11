Resources
Margaret Calore Frankovis

Margaret Calore Frankovis Obituary
Margaret Calore Frankovis

Margaret Calore Frankovis passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 8th at the age of 99 of natural causes. She went to heaven to greet Jesus with a smile on her face. She grew up in Montreal, Wisconsin and raised her six children in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Margaret was well-loved by her extensive family including her 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Margaret generously supported many children's charities. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Scrabble and was a voracious reader. She walked to Mead Public Library almost daily. She always provided support, love and two pieces of pie. She was a recent resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing Home. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Wilbur Frankovis, and by her sons Brian (Gail) and Dennis Frankovis. Margaret was sweet and funny and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020
