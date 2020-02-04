|
|
Margaret "Margie" Doro
Sheboygan - Margaret "Margie" Doro, age 92, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Monday morning, February 03, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home. Margie, daughter of the late William and Lena (Krueck) Reisner, was born January 13, 1928 in Sheboygan. She was united in marriage to Wallace "Wally" Doro on June 18, 1955 at Zion United Church of Christ in Sheboygan; he preceded her in death on March 29, 2017. Margie was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ; being involved in many ministries and reading the Bible daily. In her youth Margie had various jobs, she then raised her family prior to working at Ross Glove into her seventies. Margie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. There never was a holiday, birthday or special occasion that she did not celebrate. Margie enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone, but more than anything she cherished spending time with her family. She took great joy in arranging flowers, doing crafts, embroidering and playing the piano. Margie also enjoyed dancing, bowling, fishing and spending time up north in Eagle River where many memories were made.
She is survived by her children: Kathy (David) Tauschek of Sheboygan, Steve (Monika) Doro of Sheboygan, Jeffrey (Jill) Doro of Omro, Karen (Kurt) Knitter of Sheboygan Falls, grandchildren: Holly and Megan Tauschek, Daniel and Paul Doro, Emily (Zachary) Blasczyk, Patrick (Lauren), Taylor, Chance, Christian and Matthew Doro, Kaylee (Michael) Marvin, Kyle Knitter and great-grandchildren Brayden, Arlo and Alice.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wally, brother and sister-in-law Bill (June) Schmidt and an infant sister Wilhelmina.
Family and friends may call at Zion Church, 1125 N. 6th Street, Sheboygan on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Chris McKnight will officiate. Burial to follow in the Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the .
Margie's family wishes to extend a special thank you for the caregivers at Gables on the Pond and Pine Haven Covenant Home for the special care and compassion given to Margie.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020