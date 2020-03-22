|
Margaret (Geiser) Dreger
New Holstein - Margaret M. (Geiser) Dreger, age 84, of New Holstein passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Willowpark Place in New Holstein with her family at her side.
She was born December 30, 1935, in the Town of Charlestown to Frank & Agnes (Wagner) Geiser. Margaret graduated from New Holstein High School in 1953.
On August 19, 1961, she married Harold Dreger at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; Harold preceded her in death on April 29, 1991.
Margaret was a secretary & bookkeeper for her entire working career; most of her career was spent at the former A. A. Laun Lumber Company in New Holstein.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein and the Daughters of Isabella where she held various offices throughout her life.
Survivors include her two children, Deborah (Dale) Peterson of Cecil and Douglas (Donna) Dreger of Kiel; five grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Elizabeth, Emily, and Matthew; her sisters, Audrey Schneider of New Holstein and Eunice Enders of Ashland, Kentucky; her brother-in-law, Ted (Ann) Dreger; and her sister-in-law, Mildred (Tom) Fahrbach. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank & Agnes Geiser; her husband, Harold Dreger; her sister, Jeanette (Leo) Steiner; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Otto & Gladys Dreger; her brothers-in-law, Joe Schneider, Lloyd Dreger, and Gerald Dreger.
Private services will be held. Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harold in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Margaret's family would like to offer the opportunity for the community to pay their respects to their mother and grandmother. Visitors are welcome at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Please be aware that her family will not be present and the staff of the funeral home will be monitoring the less than 10 people at one time in the building restriction in place at this time. Please be considerate of these guidelines.
Margaret's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Willowpark Place and the Calumet County Hospice Agency for the exceptional care given to her.
For further information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020