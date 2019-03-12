|
Margaret H. Breher
Howards Grove - Margaret H. Breher, 93, formerly of Howards Grove, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born September 24, 1925 in the town of Herman to Frank and Elsie (nee Kalk) Heusterberg. She graduated from Howards Grove High School, and on August 13, 1943, she was united in marriage with Milton Breher. They were married for 69 years when Milton passed away in 2013.
Margaret and Milton were caretakers of Siemers Union Cemetery for 32 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Howards Grove.
Margaret's survivors include two sons, Thomas (Beth) Breher, Sheboygan and Steven (Susan) Breher, Plymouth; one daughter, Judith (Mike) Lutzke, Sheboygan; three grandchildren, Todd (Sarah) Breher, Amy (Rob) McEvoy and Michael (Erika Bahr) Lutzke; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Caysen McEvoy and Hannah and Logan Breher; 3 step-grandchildren, Todd Miller, Heath (Kim) Miller and Ann Miller; nine step-great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Harriet Heusterberg and brothers Frank and Stanley Heusterberg.
Private family services will be held, with the Rev. Darrel Bergelin officiating. Entombment will be at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the staff on the second floor Memory Care Unit at Sunny Ridge and the girls of Compassus Hospice for all the care given to Margaret.
A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Howards Grove.
Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 12, 2019