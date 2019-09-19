|
Margaret J. (Enneper) Martens
of Sheboygan, formerly of New Holstein - Margaret J. (Enneper) Martens, age 93, of Sheboygan, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 4, 1926, in Wells in the Town of Rantoul, to the late August and Ella (Wesener) Enneper. On June 24, 1944, she married Fredrick "Fritz" Martens of Juneau at the Reform Church in Potter; he preceded her in death on May 7, 1985.
Margaret was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Holstein and the Eaton Ladies Aid. She retired from Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein in 1986.
Survivors include her son, Duane (Sharon) Martens of Kiel, two daughters, Joy (Robert) Blonigen of Newton and Jody (John) Planinsheck of Sheboygan; six grandchildren, Dena (Brian) Osesek of Sussex, Travis (Heather) Martens of Sheboygan, Nicole (Timothy) Kornetzke of Kiel, Michelle Blonigen of Kiel, Halley Planinsheck of North Dakota and Hannah Planinsheck of Minnesota; her great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Sage Osesek, Tanor, Brittany, and Dylan Martens, Oliver (Natasha) Kornetzke, Maxwell and Nathaniel Kornetzke, and Madylin Blonigen; her great-great-grandchild, Ryder Martens; her brother, August (Effie) Enneper of Cedar City, Utah. Margaret is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding Margaret in death were her parents, August and Ella Wesener; her husband, Fredrick "Fritz" Martens; three brothers, Eldon, Lloyd, and Lawrence Enneper; and three sisters, Gladys Wagner, Angeline Koeppen, and Beatrice Popp Behnke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1702 Van Buren Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Azor Cigelske, Pastor, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Eaton Union Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Margaret's family at Zion Church Saturday morning, September 21st from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
Margaret's family would like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Kaur and her nursing staff for their wonderful care and her friends at Mapledale Senior Community for their help, support, and friendship.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 19, 2019