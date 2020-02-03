|
|
Margaret "Pegge" L. Daoust
McFarland - Margaret "Pegge" L. Daoust, age 87, currently of McFarland and previously of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Antigo, WI on September 2, 1932, to the late Paul and Margaret (Lee) Figel. She graduated from Rhinelander High School and then continued her education at UW Steven's Point receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching. She taught in the Green Bay Area Public School District and then in the Sheboygan Area School District, retiring in 1995. On June 6, 1957, Pegge married Darrel Daoust in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on August 15, 1970. She was a member of the WREA (Wisconsin Retired Educators Association), taught religion classes, and was a part of the Kohler Girl Scouts. Pegge was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler.
Pegge is survived by her children, David Daoust of Minneapolis, MN, Beth Daoust-Miller of Madison, and Michael (Jenifer) Daoust of Glendale; grandchildren, Katlyn Daoust, Alex Daoust, Matthew Daoust, Renee (Timothy Beissinger) Miller, Rachel (Matthew) Flunker, and Benjamin Miller and a brother Thomas (Mary Ann) Figel. Many other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents and husband Darrel, Pegge was preceded in death by an infant son, Phillip and a brother William Figel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Pegge will take place at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 Green Tree Rd. in Kohler, with Father Bob Lotz officiating. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pegge will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Pegge's name are made out to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr., #2000, Madison, WI 53719 or McFarland Villa Assisted Living Facility, 5206 Paulson Court, McFarland, WI 53558.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at McFarland Villa's for the loving care they gave their mom. They would also like to thank their family and friends for their support during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020