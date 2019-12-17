|
Margaret L. Schur
Elkhart Lake - Margaret L. Schur, 86, of Elkhart Lake, passed away Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Plymouth.
She was the former Margaret Gottschalk, born on December 19, 1932 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Walter and Lucille (Berger) Gottschalk. Margaret was a graduate of Kiel High School. In 1952, she was united in marriage to George Schur. George was a flight instructor and mechanic in Plymouth, immediately following their marriage they moved to Miami, where they started their family. She took great pride in raising her 3 children. After retiring, Margaret and George moved back to Wisconsin. In her free time, she liked word search puzzles, western movies and playing Bingo. She enjoyed her time with friends, especially her card clubs in Kiel, and taking trips to the casino. Together Margaret would travel with George, traveled the world together.
Margaret is survived by her husband, George, Elkhart Lake; her two sons: Micheal (Jan) Schur, Miami; and Mitchell Schur, Elkhart Lake; her eight grandchildren; her sister, LaVon Kraemer; and her brother, Walter Gottschalk Jr. She is further survived by her two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Tommy, her parents, two brothers: Jerry and Lawrence Gottschalk and a brother-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Burial will follow at Belitz Cemetery, Kiel.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am.
The family would like to thank Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for the care and compassion shown to Margaret and her family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019