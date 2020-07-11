Margaret Laura (Mueller) LeffinSheboygan - Margaret Laura (Mueller) Leffin, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening March 28th at the Sheboygan Senior Community.Margaret was born at home on June 9, 1922 in Sheboygan to George and Martha (Blumberg-Federer) Mueller. She attended St. Dominic's and Mapledale Elementary schools, she unfortunately had to drop out of school to take care of her mother who was injured in a car accident. After that time she cleaned house for the Reiss Family, then worked in the laundry at the Foeste Hotel. During World War II she joined the war effort as a welder at the Vollrath Company. She then stayed home to raise her children and later took care of her eldest sister, Viola. In her free time, Margaret enjoyed embroidery, hooking rugs, reading, watching the Packers, and listening to polka music.She is survived by three children: Sandy (Pastor Mark) Krueger, Jeff (Julie) Leffin, and Ken (Sue) Leffin; seven grandchildren: Sara (Mat) Bartkowiak, Aaron (Mindy) Krueger, Lucas Leffin, Lindsey (Mike) Buxbaum, Emilie (Cullin) Conklin, Mollie Leffin, and Matt (Melissa) Leffin; 12 great-grandchildren: Ella, Porter, Barrik, Lola, Elyse, R Grady, Kaeden, Grier, Claire, Henry, Avery, and Mason; sister-in-law Shirley Leffin, daughter-in-law Sue Leffin, and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth W. Leffin; a son, Tony Leffin; eight brothers, George Mueller Jr., Harvey Federer, Edmund (Mary) Federer, Milton (Frances) Federer, Harold (Helen /Henrietta) Federer, Walter (Irene) Mueller, Arvin Mueller, and William (Gertie) Mueller; three sisters, Lena Mueller, Viola (Frank) Spatt, and Eleanor (Edgar) Mohs; one brother-in-law, Jerry Leffin; and one sister-in-law, Carol (John Filz / Jerome Freimuth).The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Senior Community and St. Nicholas Hospice for all their loving care and support.Condolences and memorials can be sent to the family via Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081.Due to current public health concerns surrounding COVID 19, a private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home.