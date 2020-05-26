|
Margaret M. Zahn
Sheboygan - Margaret Mary Zahn walked into the arms of her loving Savior on May 23rd, 2020. The daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Erzen) Zahn, Margaret was born in Sheboygan on March 21, 1944.
Margaret was a lifelong member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She graduated from Ss. Cyril and Methodius Grade School, North High School, Sheboygan County Teachers' College and Lakeland College.
Margaret spent 47 years in Catholic education. She taught at Immaculate Conception School from September, 1964 to June 1986 and at Christ Child Academy from September, 1986 to June, 2011. During those years she taught 2nd, 3rd and 5th Grade. She also taught a 3rd-4th Grade combination. Margaret saw many changes in education during those 47 years. Teaching was truly a blessing to Margaret and her students always held a very special place in her heart.
In addition to teaching, Margaret also worked part-time in retail. She worked at the J.C. Penney store when it was located downtown and when it was located at the Sheboygan Mall. She also worked at Prange Way and Kohls.
Margaret was fond of traveling on bus tours. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and going for walks down to the lakefront. She was without a doubt a cat lover. She always had a cat or two in the house.
Margaret had a very strong faith in God. She believed that she saw God in the wonders of each changing season. And she always believed that Jesus held her in the palm of His hand and wanted only what was good for her.
Margaret was very grateful for her many kind-hearted and caring friends. Margaret was known by many for her gentle nature. She was a gift to her family, a blessing to her students and a pillar to her church. It is an understatement to say how deeply Margaret will be missed.
Margaret is survived by her cousins, Pat Schetter of Sheboygan, Laurie (Geoff) Wein of Sheboygan, Barbara (Jim) LaViolette of Sturgeon Bay, Arnie (Debbie) Zahn of Algoma and Uncle Marvin Birr of Sheboygan.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Margaret and George Erzen and Adeline and Herman Zahn; aunt, Carole Birr and uncles, Arnie, Buddy and Robert Zahn.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with funeral service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Please be advised that social distancing will be observed. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
During this difficult time of social distancing, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12 noon Friday, May 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Child Academy or the Sheboygan Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Harbor, Compassus Hospice and Allay Hospice for their compassionate care of Margaret.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020