Margaret (Theune) Neustel
Sheboygan Falls - Margaret Neustel, 86, of Sheboygan Falls (formerly of Hingham), passed away with her loving husband at her side, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities.
Margaret was born on April 24, 1934, in the Town of Holland, WI, to William and Wilhelmina "Minnie" (TeLindert) Theune.
On February 11, 1954, Margaret married Harry C. Neustel, Jr. in Oostburg. Margaret was a homemaker and helped run the family business, Neustel Appliance.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg. She had a smile that could light up a room. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking pies, making holiday fruit bread and Sunday luncheons with family. Margaret was very fortunate to travel the world with her husband. Some of their favorite trips were to; Jamaica, Spain, N. Africa, Hawaii and the US Virgin Islands. Margaret also loved the many trips with Harry to Branson, MO, to see Daniel O'Donnell. She had a gentle soul, with a great love for children and small animals; especially kittens.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harry; two daughters, Kathy (David) Reindl-Knaak and Gail Hameister; son, Larry (Kathy) Neustel; grandchildren, Ryan (Annie) Reindl, Angela (Jeff) Montague, Alyssa (Chris) Perry, Coreen (Matt) Elliott, Michelle Neustel, Scott Hameister, and Kimberly (Kyle) Sandmire; great-grandchildren, Daniel Reindl, Amalia Reindl, Andrew Reindl, Connor Montague, Quinntyn Elliott, Dexter Elliott, Charlie Neustel, Emily Neustel, Odin Hameister, and Chloe Sandmire; sisters-in-law, Delores Theune, Mary Theune and Linda (Conrad) Dillman; brother-in-law, Dale (Karen) Neustel; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie; her mother and father-in-law, Martha and Harry C. Neustel, Sr.; two sisters, Janet (Willard) Daane and Ruth (Raymond) Otte; five brothers, Isaac (Dorothy) Theune, Raymond (Evelyn) Theune, Lester Theune, Warren (Betty Lou) Theune and Marvin Theune; infant brother, Donald Theune; sister-in-law, Marcia Neustel; brother-in-law, Ken Freitag; and son-in-law, Daniel Reindl.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a small family funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1:30 pm with Rev. Dave Veldhorst officiating. Those who would like to live stream the funeral service may join the "Margaret Neustel Funeral Service" Facebook Group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook Page. A burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery.
A special thank you to Dr. Brian DeMaster, and the staffs at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the special care and compassion shown to our Mom.
We Love You the Mostest Mom!!!
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Margaret's name for Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Neustel family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020