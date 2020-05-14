|
Margaret "Muff" Ten Hoor
Sheboygan - Margaret "Muff" R. Ten Hoor passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 13, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was 88 years old.
Muff was born November 15, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Gustav and Margit (nee Peterson) Brauer. On June 23, 1951, she was united in marriage with Melvin J. Ten Hoor in Chicago. The couple moved their young family to Sheboygan in the early 1960's. Melvin preceded her in death in 2017.
A member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church, Muff was active in the Dorcus Society, Vacation Bible School and served countless funeral lunches. She was also a charter member of the Sheboygan County Quilters. She loved knitting, crocheting, embroidering, cross-stitching, needlepointing and rosemaling, but found her true calling in quilting. Since then she has never put down her needle, making beautiful creations which her family will treasure for years to come. She was an avid reader, and awesome cook and baker. She was a good neighbor, steadfast friend, caring sister, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Muff is survived by her children: Linda (Melvin) Arentsen, David (Cheryl) TenHoor, Lisa (Daniel) Haen, Robert (Lori) TenHoor, Sue Ellen (David) Castellan. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, brother Tom Brauer, brother-in-law Henry "Hank" Boersma, and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin and her sister Joyce Boersma.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oostburg Cemetery. Memorials in Muff's name are suggested to Sheboygan Christian School or Sheboygan Salvation Army.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020